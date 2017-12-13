Former WWE Writer Says Kaitlyn Was Considered For The Wyatt Family

According to a former WWE writer in an interview released this week, the company considering one-time Divas Champion Kaitlyn for The Wyatt Family back in 2013.

Tom Casiello worked on WWE’s writing staff for about five years, ending in December 2016. During that time he mostly worked with the female members of the roster and feuds involving personal issues which he contributed to his soap opera background. In an interview on The Agenda Podcast, Casiello revealed when Kaitlyn was wrapping up her feud with AJ Lee in late summer/early fall 2013, the writing staff pitched a storyline about her joining Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in The Wyatt Family.

“We had discussed, and she was down with this, we had discussed Kaitlyn being the first female member of the Wyatt family,” Casiello said. “The idea was that after the Big E thing, the AJ thing, and all of that. She’s left with nothing. She has no title, she has no best friend, and she has no boyfriend. She’s got nothing and she’s outside alone the arena one night. You see someone behind her like ‘hello, Kaitlyn’ then a scream and you have the black. Two months later, she shows up as zombie Kaitlyn Wyatt,” he continued.

The storyline would eventually lead to Kaitlyn betraying Bray Wyatt during a match. He also clarified Kaitlyn would not have been Sister Abigail but just another member of The Wyatt Family.

“When I was there, there were no plans to make anyone Sister Abigail,” Casiello said. “Sister Abigail was this cryptic, mysterious thing Bray talked about. There was never going to be a Sister Abigail. Now since I left, they have changed that,” he added.

Casiello said the reason the storyline did not happen was that the writing team ultimately felt that Kaitlyn being abducted could be misinterpreted.

At SummerSlam 2013, Kaitlyn and Dolph Ziggler beat AJ Lee and Big E in a mixed tag team match, which ended her feud with Lee. The following month, she took some time off from the road for personal reasons and when she returned a few weeks later, her role was greatly reduced. She would make sporadic appearances over the next few months before making the decision to leave WWE in January 2014.

Kaitlyn is apparently considering a return to wrestling as she has been posting photos of herself taking part in wrestling training. Here is what she posted last week.