Former WWE Writer Talks About Issues With John Cena

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about his issues with John Cena:

“John Cena and I were the only ones who didn’t really get along,” he admitted. “I respect what John brought to WWE. He had to hold the company on his shoulders during the PG Era when no one else wanted to. That could have been [Triple H], but he wanted to be more Rated R and do the stuff he liked to do. John took that upon himself. For that, wrestling fans should be grateful. But we did not get along. He did not like that I was there.”

“He walked in, in the middle of acting class, and sat down in between the two wrestlers. We go outside, and I go, ‘You’re not in this class because you know how to do this. But you don’t want to teach these guys or girls shit. So let me do my job. Let me do what Vince wants me to do. And just stay out of here.’ To his credit, he goes, ‘I know approach this stuff in a barbaric sort of way, but you either got it, or you don’t.’ I said, ‘You’re right about that. But you can get better or worse, depending on the type of instruction you have. Do you want them to have instruction from Vince in the promo class or from me?’”