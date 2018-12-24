Former WWE Writer Talks About Vince McMahon’s Sneezing Phobia

During a recent appearance on Colt Cabana’s podcast, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs talked about Vince McMahon’s rumored issue with people sneezing:

“The rumor was always that Vince McMahon hates it when people sneeze and that’s just like the rumor. You don’t know. You hear these things about Vince but you don’t know if it’s true or not, and as time goes on – its been a few months – nobody had sneezed in front of him and finally, Vince is about here, and Triple H is about here [pointing to opposite ends of the stage] and Triple H sneezes, and Vince just goes, ‘Oh God’ and then he, like puts up his invisible shield.”

“Fast forward like a year and a half later, and look, there’s been times I was in a room – like a small room with Vince and I’d stuff a sneeze. Fast forward a year and a half later, and we’re in a production meeting. I’m sitting next to Adam Pearce and Vince is up at the front table, and I’m trying to stuff the sneeze but it comes out and Vince goes, ‘Oh God, Adam, you should put up your shield’.”

