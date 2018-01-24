Former WWE Writer Upset Over Usage Of Women Legends On Raw 25

Former WWE writer Tom Casiello was not happy with how the women legends were used at Raw 25. He tweeted out the following:

It was incredible seeing all the women who paved the way for the Women’s Revolution on stage tonight. I especially loved how they were just on the stage for a pop. #TheresStillSoMuchWorkToBeDone 😥 — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) January 23, 2018