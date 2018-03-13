Former X-Division Champion Wants To Join WWE

As noted, Taiji Ishimori has announced after the Pro Wrestling NOAH “Great Voyage In Yokohama” event that he will be leaving the promotion, stating that if he did not take a big step, he would regret it forever.



He is a former three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion, six-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and former Impact X-Division Champion.

Ishimori spoke to media in Japan and noted that he was inspired by Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami, as well as Kota Ibushi. He also revealed that “WWE is the goal” for his future in the business, according to Nikkan Sports via Yahoo Japan.