Four Matches Booked For MLW Title Tournament

MLW issued the following:



MLW REVEALS 4 BIG OPENING ROUND MATCHES FOR THE OPENING ROUND OF THE MLW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT ON FEBRUARY 8TH

ORLANDO – Major League Wrestling has set the brackets for the league’s historic 8-man tournament to crown the next MLW World Champion.



The tournament will kickoff on February 8th in Orlando at the Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub with the opening round featuring four big matches. Those matches are:



MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor



Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb



Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brody King



Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman



The winners of the February 8th opening round will move on to compete in the semi-finals on March 8th with the next World Champion crowned on April 12th at the World Championship Finals.



Should one of the competitors be forced to withdraw, alternates will be activated. The alternates will only be revealed if activated.



Buy your tickets now to see the first round of the World Championship tournament on February 8th in Orlando.



Tickets can be purchased at http://www.MLWTickets.com.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.



The following are also confirmed for MLW’s February 8th event:



•Low Ki presented by Stokely Hathaway



•Darby Allin



•Seth Petruzelli



•Salina de la Renta



•Jimmy Yuta



•Jason Cade



•Barrington Hughes



•Mike Parrow



•Saieve Al Sabbah



•Vandal Ortagun



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.



MLW: Road to the World Championship is an all ages event.



MLW: Road to the World Championship will be available by February 15th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.



GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.



Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



MORE ABOUT MLW:



Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.



MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.



MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.



Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling



Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW



Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling



Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com