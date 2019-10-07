FOX Account Deletes Tweet About WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Finish

The FOX Sports Twitter account deleted a tweet that stated that the Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell match ended in a disqualification. WWE is stating that Wyatt vs. Rollins ended due to “match stoppage.”
The @WWEonFOX account has now deleted the tweet indicating the match ended in DQ. pic.twitter.com/lG7Y7S7QJ9
Here ya go everyone
The #HIAC main event did NOT end in a DQ, it was a match stoppage. https://t.co/2SijTGTr5e pic.twitter.com/RHZeDe2jn2
