FOX Account Deletes Tweet About WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Finish

The FOX Sports Twitter account deleted a tweet that stated that the Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell match ended in a disqualification. WWE is stating that Wyatt vs. Rollins ended due to “match stoppage.”

The @WWEonFOX account has now deleted the tweet indicating the match ended in DQ. pic.twitter.com/lG7Y7S7QJ9 — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 7, 2019