The WWE on FOX Twitter account addressed the end of this week’s WWE RAW which featured the returning Bobby Lashley making out with Lana. The account also responded to a fan remark about FOX having buyer’s remorse:

Action-packed and fun sports & entertainment, that sometimes has awkward moments for Superstars like Rusev? The best kind of content! We’re excited for Friday and everything to come. 👊👊 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) 1 October 2019