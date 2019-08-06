FOX Exec Responds To WWE Ratings, New WWE Producer Hired

– In an interview with TheBigLead.com, Fox Sports’ Senior Vice President of Sales Mark Evans addressed WWE’s recent downtrend in the ratings and if it will affect WWE’s relationship with FOX:

“We feel how we’re going to present and how we’re going to promote the WWE is going to inject it with such a new life,” Evans said. “It’s going to be a home run for us.”

– PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE hired Pat Buck as a producer. Buck was involved with WrestlePro and helped launch Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy with Curt Hawkins.