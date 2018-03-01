FOX Sports Hosts Tease That Possible Relationship With WWE Could Happen Soon

FOX Sports personalities Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd talked about how Cowherd and FOX Sports executives attended SmackDown Live this week during Wednesday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1. They both teased a possible relationship between FOX and WWE when the WWE’s current TV rights deal with NBC Universal expires in 2019.

Cowherd noted that he met Stephanie McMahon and that the WWE is a very professionally run organization. Cowherd then added that WWE was “coming to a network near you”, as both men laughed towards the end of the show.