FOX Sports Mexico and WWE Announce Exclusive New Weekly Program WWE Saturday Night

MEXICO CITY & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– FOX Sports Mexico and WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced the launch of a new weekly Spanish-language show, WWE Saturday Night, featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE, beginning tomorrow, September 2 at 9 p.m. CDT on FOX Sports 2.

Distributed throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, WWE Saturday Night features thrilling highlights and pivotal moments from WWE’s flagship programs Raw®and SmackDown®, as well as WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Royal Rumble® and Survivor Series®. WWE Saturday Night is presented by renowned FOX Sports Mexico broadcasters Verónica Rodríguez and Jimena Sánchez and also includes exclusive interviews with WWE Superstars and social media features, giving viewers in Latin America a unique, localized WWE experience. Additionally, WWE Saturday Night will be available on-demand through the FOX app to authenticated FOX Sports subscribers.

“We are very excited to launch this new project with WWE that we have been working on for many months,” said Ernesto López, Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Mexico production and programming. “We are confident that WWE Saturday Night will strengthen our relationship with a great brand like WWE while also delivering unique and spectacular content to our viewers.”

“We are excited to partner with FOX Sports Mexico to deliver new, localized content throughout the region and expand our reach,” said Joaquin Del Rivero, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Latin America. “WWE Saturday Night offers a premier destination for FOX Sports Latin America’s viewers to enjoy WWE’s blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment.”

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

About FOX Sports Latin America

FOX Sports is the leading subscription television sports network in Latin America. FOX Sports transmits 24 hours, every day reaching more than 61 million homes in 19 countries of all Latin America. Their programming focuses on sports entertainment includes live events, sports news, talk shows and other original content. CONMEBOL Libertadores Bridgestone, Bundesliga, Liga de Campeones de la CONCACAF, italian Serie A TIM, UEFA Champions League, NFL, MLB, WWE, Fórmula 1 and Fórmula E are among its most outstanding programming. FOX Sports is property of FOX Networks Group (FNG) a Company of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOX; ASX: FOX). For more information, enter www.foxsportsla.com. In Mexico, FOX Sports is the TV right holder for Club Pachuca, Club León and Mineros de Zacatepec. Copa MX and Liga de Campeones de CONCACAF are brand exclusivity.