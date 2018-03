Fox television executives were in attendance for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center.

Sports Illustrated writer Richard Deitsch reported that Fox Sports president Eric Shanks and Fox talent producer Jacob Ullman were in the front row at Smackdown along with radio host Colin Cowherd.

It should be noted that Fox is rumored to be players for the WWE television rights and possibly even as potential buyers of the company.