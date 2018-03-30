Fred Yehi To Debut For MLW Next Month

Major League Wrestling sent out the following:



FRED YEHI LOOKS TO MAKE SPLASH IN APRIL 12 DEBUT AGAINST MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN



ORLANDO – #SavageWeight will be activated on April 12th at the MLW: The World Championship Finals card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub as Fred Yehi vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been signed. Yehi, the dynamic Georgian grappler, is known for his blitz of unique counters and explosive offense. However, Yehi will be challenged in his debut by pro wrestling’s first one-percenter, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who has established himself as a force in MLW. Will the Ivy Leaguer get his hand raised or will the hard-hitting Yehi make a big impact in his first outing in MLW? Find out on April 12th in Orlando. You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.



Matches signed for April 12th thus far include:



MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS: MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND



THE REMATCH: PENTAGON JR. REY FENIX



MATT SYDAL VS. LOW KI



SAMI & JOEY’S BOGUS ADVENTURE MATCH: SAMI CALLIHAN & JOEY JANELA VS. JIMMY HAVOC & DARBY ALLIN



FRED YEHI VS. MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN



Also scheduled to appear:



MVP



Santana Garrett



Mike Parrow



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available at MLWTickets.com. MLW: The World Championship Finals is an all ages event. GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.



Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



