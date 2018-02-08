Full Card For EVOLVE 100 Has Been Announced

The following was sent to us:

EVOLVE 100 on February 17th back home at La Boom in Queens, NY will be a special night. It will be a party to celebrate the first 100 EVOLVE cards. We have the lineup and more in this WWN Alerts. Let’s get to it….



February 8th: Tickets are now on sale at www.TicketFly.com for the following EVOLVE events:



-February 17th in Queens, NY

-February 18th in Joppa, MD

-April 5th in New Orleans, LA

-April 6th in New Orleans, LA

-May 19th in Chicago, IL

-May 20th in Detroit, MI



Go to the WWNLive.com EVOLVE section for more info on all these cards!



February 8th: Want to make money promoting any of those events? Have you been looking for a way to break into the wrestling business? Check out the WWN New Promoter Initiative.

February 8th: EVOLVE is always about bringing the future to the present day. EVOLVE 100 will focus on potential breakout talent against EVOLVE regulars. The big news is that the card will be headlined by three championship matches. These matches will shape the future of EVOLVE.

February 8th: Matt Riddle vs. James Drake is set for EVOLVE 100.

February 8th: Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathway vs. Anthony Henry is signed for EVOLVE 100.

February 8th: Fred Yehi vs. Dom Garrini has been added to EVOLVE 100.

February 8th: Darby Allin vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright will be the prelim match at EVOLVE 100. If either Kincaid or Jarek defeat Allin, they will get his spot in the Four Way Elimination at EVOLVE 101 in Joppa, MD that has Allin vs. Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. Jaka.

February 8th: What are your favorite EVOLVE moments through the first 99 shows? Please tweet us using hashtag #EVOLVE100 and we’ll retweet you. You can even make a video! We want to hear what stood out to you. Please let us know. Thank you!

February 8th: We have written about NXT GM William Regal being a guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on February 18th in Joppa, MD. We want to take today and focus on co-Head Trainers Tracy Williams and Matt Riddle. They will conduct an in ring portion of the WWN Seminar/Tryout designed to prepare talent for the EVOLVE style of pro wrestling. Many talents have been booked from the WWN Seminar/Tryout in EVOLVE, including some who earned full time jobs like Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, The Gatekeepers and referee DA Brewer (now in NXT). This is opportunity! Visit the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for all the info.



February 8th: SHINE makes its debut in Queens, NY on March 10th! Be there to experience an amazing night of women’s wrestling! Already signed is LuFisto defending the SHINE Championship vs. Mercedes Martinez! This championship match is very fitting for an event as big as SHINE’s debut in NYC! Go here for info.



February 8th: We are very proud to introduce the new WWN Amazon FireTV app. You can now watch all Club WWN content on it. Your support has made this possible! Thank you!



February 8th: We always appreciate you taking a few minutes to read the WWN Alerts. Here’s a look at the updated lineups for next weekend:



EVOLVE 100 – February 17th – Queens, NY – Tickets – Live iPPV At WWNLive.com



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly



WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defends vs. AR Fox



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. The End



The Future Is Now Match #1

Matt Riddle vs. James Drake



The Future Is Now Match #2

Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway vs. Anthony Henry



The Future Is Now Match #3

Fred Yehi vs. Dom Garrini



Prelim Match – Triple Threat

Darby Allin vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

EVOLVE 101 – February 18th – Joppa, MD – Tickets – Live iPPV At WWNLive.com



No Holds Barred Match – Non-Title

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini



Non-Title Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Chris Dickinson



Four-Way Elimination Match

Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Darby Allin vs. Jaka



Grudge Tag Team Match

James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. The End



Special Challenge Match

Fred Yehi vs. Shane Mercer



MCW Showcase Match

Dante Cabenero vs. Ken Dixon



Plus Three Prelim Bouts!



NXT General Manager William Regal will make a special appearance. Mr. Regal will also be available for pictures and autographs before the event.



Plus more to be signed with:

-Jason Kincaid

-Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright

-Kyle The Beast

-Plus others to be added!