Full Card For NXT Takeover: Orlando Tonight, Pre-show News

WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando and we will have live coverage beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show. The pre-show will feature Nigel McGuinness, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts on the panel.

Below is the current card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross