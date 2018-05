The following matches have been announced for the PWG “Bask in His Glory” event on May 25th at the American Legion in Reseda, California:

– PWG World Champion WALTER defending against Sammy Guevara

– Singles Match: Keith Lee vs. Adam Brooks

– Singles Match: Bandido vs. Robbie Eagles

– Singles Match: Matt Riddle vs. David Starr

– Singles Match: Jonah Rock vs. Timothy Thatcher

– Singles Match: Jake Atlas vs. Rey Horus

– Singles Match: Tyler Bateman vs. Trevor Lee