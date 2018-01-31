Full Card For Thursday’s 5 Star Wrestling Event

The following was sent to us:

FULL CARD ANNOUNCED FOR 5 STAR WRESTLING TV SERIES LAUNCH



TAG TEAM TOURNAMENT MATCHES and MOOSE v RAMPAGE ADDED



JESTER v PRIMATE COMPLETES LINE-UP



The full card has been announced for Thursday night’s historic 5 Star Wrestling event at the Liverpool Echo Arena.



The show – which includes a mouthwatering double main event – will be aired live on FreeSports to launch the first ever weekly three-hour live wrestling TV series to emanate from Britain.



New matches have been announced including the popular former American football star and Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose squaring off against Yorkshire hard man Rampage Brown.



A tournament will begin to crown the first ever 5 Star Tag Team Champions and two semi-final bouts will take place at the Liverpool show.



The Masters of Cool – former WWE superstars Chris Masters and Carlito – will battle the handsome duo known as Flex Money, Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted and Charlie Sterling.



Meanwhile UK high-flying legends ‘The Phoenix’ Jody Fleisch and ‘Mexican Sensation’ El Ligero will team up to battle the bearded bruisers Dave Mastiff and Big Grizzly.



In addition, the enigmatic Jack Jester from Glasgow will square off against Newcastle’s aggressive ‘Primate’ Jason Prime.



The full match line-up for the Liverpool Echo Arena show this Thursday night is:



CO-MAIN EVENT

For The 5 Star Championship

Rob Van Dam vs John Morrison



CO-MAIN EVENT

5 Star Submission Elimination Match

To Crown the first ever 5 Star Wrestling: Tap or Snap Champion

Mark Haskins vs BT Gunn vs Nathan Cruz vs Joey Axl vs Flash Morgan Webster



MERSEYSIDE DREAM MATCH

The Legendary Rey Mysterio vs Liverpool’s No.1 Zack Gibson



RESPECT FOR THE NATION!

The English Lion vs The All American American

Eddie Ryan vs Jake Hager (WWE’s Jack Swagger)



5 STAR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT – SEMI FINAL

Carlito & Chris Masters vs Adam Maxted & Charlie Sterling



5 STAR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT – SEMI FINAL

El Ligero & Jody Fleisch vs Big Grizzly & Dave Mastiff



BATTLE OF THE BEASTS

Moose vs Rampage Brown



PLUS



Jack Jester vs ‘The Primate’ Jason Prime



Brian Cage vs ‘The Darewolf’ PJ Black



You can see 5 Star Wrestling LIVE on FreeSports on Freeview (ch 95), Sky (ch 424), Freesat (ch 252), Talk Talk TV (ch 95) and BT TV (ch 95) starting Thursday, February 1st 2018 from 7pm to 10pm. 5 Star Wrestling: LIVE on FreeSports will be repeated several times throughout each week with a weekend one-hour highlights show on Saturday and Sunday mornings.



Tickets to the Echo Arena show available at www.5starwrestling.co.uk



*Card subject to change. All matches to air live on 5 Star Wrestling Facebook Live although as arena show starts at 6.30pm and live TV starts at 7pm some matches will not be aired live on FreeSports on Thursday night.