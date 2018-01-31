Full Card For Thursday’s 5 Star Wrestling Event

The following was sent to us:
FULL CARD ANNOUNCED FOR 5 STAR WRESTLING TV SERIES LAUNCH
TAG TEAM TOURNAMENT MATCHES and MOOSE v RAMPAGE ADDED
JESTER v PRIMATE COMPLETES LINE-UP
The full card has been announced for Thursday night’s historic 5 Star Wrestling event at the Liverpool Echo Arena.
The show – which includes a mouthwatering double main event – will be aired live on FreeSports to launch the first ever weekly three-hour live wrestling TV series to emanate from Britain.
New matches have been announced including the popular former American football star and Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose squaring off against Yorkshire hard man Rampage Brown.
A tournament will begin to crown the first ever 5 Star Tag Team Champions and two semi-final bouts will take place at the Liverpool show.
The Masters of Cool – former WWE superstars Chris Masters and Carlito – will battle the handsome duo known as Flex Money, Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted and Charlie Sterling.
Meanwhile UK high-flying legends ‘The Phoenix’ Jody Fleisch and ‘Mexican Sensation’ El Ligero will team up to battle the bearded bruisers Dave Mastiff and Big Grizzly.
In addition, the enigmatic Jack Jester from Glasgow will square off against Newcastle’s aggressive ‘Primate’ Jason Prime.
The full match line-up for the Liverpool Echo Arena show this Thursday night is:
CO-MAIN EVENT
For The 5 Star Championship
Rob Van Dam vs John Morrison
CO-MAIN EVENT
5 Star Submission Elimination Match
To Crown the first ever 5 Star Wrestling: Tap or Snap Champion
Mark Haskins vs BT Gunn vs Nathan Cruz vs Joey Axl vs Flash Morgan Webster
MERSEYSIDE DREAM MATCH
The Legendary Rey Mysterio vs Liverpool’s No.1 Zack Gibson
RESPECT FOR THE NATION!
The English Lion vs The All American American
Eddie Ryan vs Jake Hager (WWE’s Jack Swagger)
5 STAR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT – SEMI FINAL
Carlito & Chris Masters vs Adam Maxted & Charlie Sterling
5 STAR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT – SEMI FINAL
El Ligero & Jody Fleisch vs Big Grizzly & Dave Mastiff
BATTLE OF THE BEASTS
Moose vs Rampage Brown
PLUS
Jack Jester vs ‘The Primate’ Jason Prime
Brian Cage vs ‘The Darewolf’ PJ Black
You can see 5 Star Wrestling LIVE on FreeSports on Freeview (ch 95), Sky (ch 424), Freesat (ch 252), Talk Talk TV (ch 95) and BT TV (ch 95) starting Thursday, February 1st 2018 from 7pm to 10pm. 5 Star Wrestling: LIVE on FreeSports will be repeated several times throughout each week with a weekend one-hour highlights show on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Tickets to the Echo Arena show available at www.5starwrestling.co.uk
*Card subject to change. All matches to air live on 5 Star Wrestling Facebook Live although as arena show starts at 6.30pm and live TV starts at 7pm some matches will not be aired live on FreeSports on Thursday night.