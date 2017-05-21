Full Card For Tonight’s WWE Backlash PPV

Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm EST beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

Kickoff Pre-show

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger