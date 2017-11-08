Full Content Listing & Cover For Best WWE PPV Matches Of 2017 DVD

Below is the full content listing and artwork for WWE’s “Best Pay-Per-View Matches 2017” DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc set hits stores in the United States on January 2nd and on January 8th in the UK.
DISC 1
Stepping Up in the Spotlight
Remember The Year 2017
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. John Cena
Royal Rumble • January 29, 2017
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Elimination Chamber • February 12, 2017
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship
John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Barron Corbin
Elimination Chamber • February 12, 2017
Single Thrill-Riders Not Allowed
AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017
Universal Championship Match
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017
DISC 2
Five Feet of Fury
RAW Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley
Payback • April 30, 2017
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
Payback • April 30, 2017
WWE Championship Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
Backlash • May 21, 2017
Next In Line
Fatal 5-Way Match to Determine #1 Contender for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe
Extreme Rules • June 4, 2017
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina
Money in the Bank • June 18, 2017
Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe
Great Balls of Fire • July 9, 2017
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
Battleground • July 23, 2017
DISC 3
Bad Blood Under the Bridge
RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins
SummerSlam • August 20, 2017
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
SummerSlam • August 20, 2017
Fatal 5-Way Match for the Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma
No Mercy • September 24, 2017
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
No Mercy • September 24, 2017
Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
Hell in a Cell • October 8, 2017
“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles
TLC • October 22, 2017
End of Our Journey