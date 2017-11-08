Full Content Listing & Cover For Best WWE PPV Matches Of 2017 DVD

Below is the full content listing and artwork for WWE’s “Best Pay-Per-View Matches 2017” DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc set hits stores in the United States on January 2nd and on January 8th in the UK.

DISC 1

Stepping Up in the Spotlight

Remember The Year 2017

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. John Cena

Royal Rumble • January 29, 2017

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Elimination Chamber • February 12, 2017

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Barron Corbin

Elimination Chamber • February 12, 2017

Single Thrill-Riders Not Allowed

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017

Universal Championship Match

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017

DISC 2

Five Feet of Fury

RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

Payback • April 30, 2017

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Payback • April 30, 2017

WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

Backlash • May 21, 2017

Next In Line

Fatal 5-Way Match to Determine #1 Contender for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

Extreme Rules • June 4, 2017

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina

Money in the Bank • June 18, 2017

Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

Great Balls of Fire • July 9, 2017

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

Battleground • July 23, 2017

DISC 3

Bad Blood Under the Bridge

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

SummerSlam • August 20, 2017

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

SummerSlam • August 20, 2017

Fatal 5-Way Match for the Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma

No Mercy • September 24, 2017

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

No Mercy • September 24, 2017

Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Hell in a Cell • October 8, 2017

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles

TLC • October 22, 2017

End of Our Journey