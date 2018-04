Full Content Listing For Finn Balor Collection On WWE Network

TITLE DESCRIPTION AIR DATE DURATION

FINN BÁLOR INTRO 4/2/2018

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR NXT 248 – FINN BÁLOR MAKES A MEMORABLE DEBUT IN NXT BY COMING TO THE AID OF HIDEO ITAMI DURING A CONFRONTATION WITH THE ASCENSION. 11/6/2014 0:04:55

A SOLID PERFORMANCE NXT 249 – FINN BÁLOR CAPITALIZES ON HIS DEBUT BY TEAMING WITH HIDEO ITAMI TO TAKE ON JUSTIN GABRIEL AND TYSON KIDD. 11/6/2014 0:13:51

IMPACTING THE FUTURE NXT 251 – IN HIS FIRST SINGLES BOUT IN NXT, FINN BÁLOR LOOKS TO MAKE AN IMPACT BY GOING ONE-ON-ONE WITH TYSON KIDD. 11/27/2014 0:15:09

DARK FORCES NXT TAKEOVER: R-EVOLUTION – FINN BÁLOR AND HIDEO ITAMI UNITE ONCE AGAIN TO TAKE ON THE ASCENSION IN A TAG TEAM MATCH. 12/11/2014 0:23:29

THE CODE OF A WARRIOR NXT 262 – A TOURNAMENT TO DETERMINE THE NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TO THE NXT CHAMPIONSHIP SEES FINN BÁLOR BATTLE HIS FRIEND, HIDEO ITAMI. 2/4/2015 0:19:26

ONE STEP CLOSER NXT TAKEOVER: RIVAL – FINN BÁLOR MEETS ADRIAN NEVILLE IN THE TOURNAMENT FINALS TO DETERMINE THE NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TO THE NXT TITLE. 2/11/2015 0:25:08

A VALIANT EFFORT NXT 270 – FOLLOWING HIS TOURNAMENT VICTORY, FINN BÁLOR LOOKS FOR GOLD AROUND HIS WAIST BY CHALLENGING KEVIN OWENS FOR THE NXT CHAMPIONSHIP. 3/25/2015 0:29:04

EYE OF THE BEHOLDER NXT TAKEOVER: UNSTOPPABLE – FINN BÁLOR PROVES THAT BEAUTY IS ONLY SKIN-DEEP WHEN HE FACES TYLER BREEZE FOR A CHANCE TO COMPETE FOR THE NXT CHAMPIONSHIP. 5/20/2015 0:22:04

THE WORLDWIDE SENSATION TRIUMPHS THE BEAST IN THE EAST – FINN BÁLOR LOOKS TO FINALLY CAPTURE THE NXT CHAMPIONSHIP BY CHALLENGING KEVIN OWENS FOR THE GOLD ONCE MORE. 7/4/2015 0:36:47

AN IRISH DEMON IN BROOKLYN NXT TAKEOVER: BROOKLYN – FINN BÁLOR PUTS THE COVETED NXT CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE AGAINST KEVIN OWENS IN A LADDER MATCH. 8/22/2015 0:36:22

THE DREAM LIVES ON PART 1 NXT TAKEOVER: RESPECT – FINN BÁLOR AND SAMOA JOE BATTLE THE MECHANICS IN THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE INAUGURAL DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC. 10/7/2015 0:17:46

THE DREAM LIVES ON PART 2 NXT TAKEOVER: RESPECT – FINN BÁLOR AND SAMOA JOE MEET THE DUO OF BARON CORBIN AND RHYNO IN THE FINALS OF THE DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC. 10/7/2015 0:20:05

WHAT A CHAMPION IS MADE OF NXT TAKEOVER: LONDON – THE ALLURE FOR GOLD KNOWS NO ALLIES WHEN FINN BÁLOR DEFENDS THE NXT TITLE AGAINST HIS FORMER PARTNER, SAMOA JOE. 12/16/2015 0:33:12

SURVIVING DESTRUCTION NXT TAKEOVER: DALLAS – FINN BÁLOR’S EFFORTS TO RETAIN THE NXT CHAMPIONSHIP ARE TESTED WHEN HE ONCE AGAIN DEFENDS THE GOLD AGAINST SAMOA JOE. 4/1/2016 0:28:57

THE FIRST AND THE LAST NXT TAKEOVER: THE END – IN NXT’S FIRST STEEL CAGE MATCH, SAMOA JOE LOOKS TO PUT AN END TO FINN BÁLOR’S REIGN AS NXT CHAMPION. 6/8/2016 0:31:53

COMPETITIVE STYLES NXT 344 – THE NXT UNIVERSE IS TREATED TO A DREAM MATCH WHEN FINN BÁLOR TAKES TO THE RING TO GO ONE-ON-ONE WITH SHINSUKE NAKAMURA. 7/13/2016 0:39:53

THE ROAD TAKES A RAW TURN AS THE LANDSCAPE OF WWE IS DRASTICALLY ALTERED BY THE 2016 WWE DRAFT, MONDAY NIGHT RAW SHAKES THINGS UP SELECTING FINN BÁLOR. 7/19/2016 0:06:41

A HISTORY-MAKING OPPORTUNITY RAW 1209 – FINN BÁLOR COMPETES IN A FATAL 4-WAY MATCH TO EARN A SHOT AT BECOMING NUMBER ONE CONTENDER TO THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP. 7/25/2016 0:20:07

STANDING AGAINST AN EMPIRE RAW 1209 – FINN BÁLOR’S JOURNEY TO BECOMING UNIVERSAL CHAMPION CONTINUES WHEN HE FACES ROMAN REIGNS TO DETERMINE THE NUMBER ONE CONTENDER. 7/25/2016 0:16:47

WARNING SHOT RAW 1210 – WITH BOTH MEN SET TO BATTLE AT SUMMERSLAM FOR THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP, FINN BÁLOR AND SETH ROLLINS COME FACE-TO-FACE. 8/1/2016 0:11:09

THE DEMON KING REVEALED RAW 1211 – AS THE ROAD TO SUMMERSLAM CONTINUES, FINN BÁLOR GIVES THE WWE UNIVERSE SOME INSIGHT TO HIS ALTER EGO KNOWN AS THE DEMON KING. 8/8/2016 0:03:11

THE FIRST UNIVERSAL CHAMPION SUMMERSLAM 2016 – FINN BÁLOR AND SETH ROLLINS MEET IN ONE-ON-ONE ACTION TO DETERMINE WHO WILL BE CROWNED THE FIRST EVER UNIVERSAL CHAMPION. 8/21/2016 0:33:17

BITTERSWEET ACCOMPLISHMENTS RAW 1213 – JUST HOURS AFTER BECOMING THE FIRST UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, FINN BÁLOR IS FORCED TO RELINQUISH HIS NEWLY WON TITLE DUE TO INJURY. 8/22/2016 0:09:50

BÁLOR RETURNS TO RAW RAW 1245 – IN THE AFTERMATH OF WRESTLEMANIA, FINN BÁLOR RETURNS TO TEAM UP WITH SETH ROLLINS AGAINST KEVIN OWENS AND SAMOA JOE. 4/3/2017 0:19:18

AN EXTREME ROAD TO THE BEAST EXTREME RULES 2017 – FINN BÁLOR COMPETES IN A FATAL 5-WAY MATCH TO SEE WHO WILL CHALLENGE BROCK LESNAR FOR THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP. 6/4/2017 0:44:42

DEMONIC MEETS SUPERNATURAL SUMMERSLAM 2017 – FINN BÁLOR TURNS TO HIS “DEMON KING” PERSONA TO BATTLE THE SINISTER BRAY WYATT IN SINGLES ACTION. 8/20/2017 0:24:02

MAN TO MAN NO MERCY 2017 – FINN BÁLOR AND BRAY WYATT PUT ASIDE THEIR ALTER EGOS AND ABANDON THEIR EXTRAORDINARY ABILITIES IN THIS CONTEST. 9/24/2017 0:24:44

MEMBERS ONLY TLC 2017 – TWO OF THE BIGGEST STARS ON THE INDEPENDENT WRESTLING SCENE COLLIDE WHEN FINN BÁLOR AND AJ STYLES BATTLE IN AN UNEXPECTED MATCH. 10/22/2017 0:24:52

OLD FRIENDS RAW 1284 – FINN BÁLOR REUNITES WITH LUKE GALLOWS AND KARL ANDERSON TO TAKE ON ELIAS AND THE MIZTOURAGE IN A SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH. 1/1/2018 0:12:55

TOGETHER AGAIN RAW 1285 – WITH LUKE GALLOWS AND KARL ANDERSON UNITED WITH FINN BÁLOR, THE TRIO BATTLES ROMAN REIGNS, SETH ROLLINS, AND JASON JORDAN. 1/8/2018 0:24:49

FINN BÁLOR UNFILTERED RENEE SITS DOWN WITH NXT SUPERSTAR FINN BÁLOR AS THEY DISCUSS GROWING UP IN IRELAND, HIS FAVORITE MOVIES AND HIS SURPRISING LOVE FOR LEGOS. 10/21/2015 0:09:26

WWE 24: FINN BÁLOR ON THE SAME NIGHT FINN BÁLOR REACHED THE PINNACLE OF HIS CAREER BECOMING THE FIRST EVER WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, HE ALSO SUFFERED A DEVASTATING SHOULDER INJURY. WWE 24 CAMERAS CAPTURE THE VERY MOMENT HE REALIZED HE WOULD BE FORCED TO RELINQUISH HIS CHAMPIONSHIP, AND WE FOLLOW HIM ALL THE WAY TO HIS HOME IN IRELAND TO CHRONICLE THE ARDUOUS 7-MONTH JOURNEY BACK TO WWE. SEE EXCLUSIVE NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE OF A YOUNG FINN BALOR FIRST LEARNING TO WRESTLE, AS WELL AS HIS EXPERIENCES IN JAPAN. 5/15/2017 0:57:13

TABLE FOR 3: CLUB EXTREME FINN BÁLOR AND THE HARDYS DISCUSS THE MOTIVATIONS BEHIND THEIR MOST EXTREME PERSONAS AND SHARE PERSONAL TALES OF THEIR PATHS TO WWE. 12/18/2017 0:20:58