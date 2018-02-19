Full Content Listing For New Hardy Boyz DVD

WWE will be releasing a new Hardy Boyz DVD later this year and it will be titled, “Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz.” It’s expected to have a match compilation format with new interviews.



Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the content listing:

DISC One

An Amazing Journey



The Famous Ring in the Woods



The New Rockers vs. The Hardy Brothers

Superstars • June 1, 1996



The Hardy Boyz vs. Kai En Tai

Sunday Night Heat • September 27, 1998



Not Tonight, Boys.



WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Acolytes vs. The Hardy Boyz

RAW • July 5, 1999



The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian

SmackDown! • October 14, 1999



Painting a Masterpiece



Terri Invitational Tournament Final – Ladder Match

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian

No Mercy • October 17, 1999



Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy

SmackDown! • December 16, 1999



The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian

No Way Out • February 27, 2000



Triangle Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz

WrestleMania 2000 • April 2, 2000



Not Yet!



TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz

SummerSlam • August 27, 2000



Steel Cage Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian

Unforgiven • September 24, 2000



TLC II for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz

WrestleMania X-Seven • April 1, 2001

DISC TWO

You Know You’ve Made It



8-Man Tag Team Match

The Hardy Boyz, The Undertaker & Kane vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Edge & Christian

RAW • April 23, 2001



The Hardy Boyz & Edge vs. The Dudley Boyz & Test

SmackDown! • November 15, 2001



Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz

Survivor Series • November 18, 2001



The Solo Dimension



Jeff Hardy vs. Chris Jericho

RAW • February 10, 2003



WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Matt Hardy vs. Rey Mysterio

WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003



WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Matt Hardy vs. Rey Mysterio

SmackDown! • June 5, 2003



Back Together Once Again



The Hardy’s vs. MNM

December to Dismember • December 3, 2006



World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardy’s vs. Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch

Backlash • April 29, 2007



Ladder Match for the World Tag Team Championship

The Hardy’s vs. Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin

One Night Stand • June 3, 2007

DISC THREE

Chapter to be named



Extreme Rules Match

Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy

WrestleMania XXV • April 5, 2009



I Quit Match

Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy

Backlash • April 26, 2009



Chapter to be named



Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017



Chapter to be named



Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

Extreme Rules • June 4, 2017



WWE Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

Great Balls of Fire • July 9, 2017



Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW • September 4, 2017



Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz vs. Matt Hardy

RAW • October 20, 2017



Classified as Obsolete