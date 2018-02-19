Full Content Listing For New Hardy Boyz DVD

WWE will be releasing a new Hardy Boyz DVD later this year and it will be titled, “Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz.” It’s expected to have a match compilation format with new interviews.
Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the content listing:
DISC One
An Amazing Journey
The Famous Ring in the Woods
The New Rockers vs. The Hardy Brothers
Superstars • June 1, 1996
The Hardy Boyz vs. Kai En Tai
Sunday Night Heat • September 27, 1998
Not Tonight, Boys.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Acolytes vs. The Hardy Boyz
RAW • July 5, 1999
The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian
SmackDown! • October 14, 1999
Painting a Masterpiece
Terri Invitational Tournament Final – Ladder Match
The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian
No Mercy • October 17, 1999
Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy
SmackDown! • December 16, 1999
The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian
No Way Out • February 27, 2000
Triangle Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz
WrestleMania 2000 • April 2, 2000
Not Yet!
TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz
SummerSlam • August 27, 2000
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian
Unforgiven • September 24, 2000
TLC II for the WWE Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz
WrestleMania X-Seven • April 1, 2001
DISC TWO
You Know You’ve Made It
8-Man Tag Team Match
The Hardy Boyz, The Undertaker & Kane vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Edge & Christian
RAW • April 23, 2001
The Hardy Boyz & Edge vs. The Dudley Boyz & Test
SmackDown! • November 15, 2001
Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
The Solo Dimension
Jeff Hardy vs. Chris Jericho
RAW • February 10, 2003
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Matt Hardy vs. Rey Mysterio
WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Matt Hardy vs. Rey Mysterio
SmackDown! • June 5, 2003
Back Together Once Again
The Hardy’s vs. MNM
December to Dismember • December 3, 2006
World Tag Team Championship Match
The Hardy’s vs. Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch
Backlash • April 29, 2007
Ladder Match for the World Tag Team Championship
The Hardy’s vs. Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin
One Night Stand • June 3, 2007
DISC THREE
Chapter to be named
Extreme Rules Match
Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy
WrestleMania XXV • April 5, 2009
I Quit Match
Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy
Backlash • April 26, 2009
Chapter to be named
Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
WrestleMania XXXIII • April 2, 2017
Chapter to be named
Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
Extreme Rules • June 4, 2017
WWE Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
Great Balls of Fire • July 9, 2017
Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy
RAW • September 4, 2017
Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz vs. Matt Hardy
RAW • October 20, 2017
Classified as Obsolete