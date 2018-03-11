Full Content Listing For New Randy Savage DVD

“Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of the Macho Man”, which is a 3-disc DVD set, is scheduled for release in May 2018 by the WWE. Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the content listing for the DVD:
DISC 1
Oh Yeah!
Initial Impressions
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Aldo Marino
Championship Wrestling • July 6, 1985
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Mario Mancini
Championship Wrestling • July 27, 1985
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Paul Roma
Championship Wrestling • August 3, 1985
Miss Elizabeth
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Jesse “The Body” Ventura vs. Mario Mancini & Mike Rice
Championship Wrestling • September 28, 1985
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Tony Atlas
Prime Time Wrestling • December 17, 1985
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. S.D. Jones
All American Wrestling • December 8, 1985
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Scott McGhee
Prime Time Wrestling • February 3, 1986
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Pedro Morales
Prime Time Wrestling • September 16, 1986
Macho Lifestyles
September 10, 1986
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Troy Martin
Superstars • September 13, 1986
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & The Honky Tonk Man vs. Hulk Hogan & Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
International Wrestling Challenge (East Rutherford, NJ) • January 5, 1987
That Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Hercules vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat & Billy Jack Haynes
Phoenix, AZ • March 22, 1987
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
Houston, TX • May 15, 1987
World Champion
Inspiration
Superstars • April 9, 1988
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
Philadelphia, PA • September 24, 1988
WWE Championship Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Akeem
Prime Time Wrestling • November 8, 1988
WWE Championship Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Andre The Giant
Madison Square Garden • October 24, 1988
DISC 2
Patience
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior
El Passo, TX • March 7, 1989
A Sensational Manager
Superstars • April 15, 1989
The King and Queen
WWE Championship Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan
Toronto, Ontario, Canada • April 23, 1989
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
Duluth, MN • May 17, 1989
“Macho King” Randy Savage vs. Hercules
Survivor Series Showdown • November 12, 1988
Mixed Tag Team Match
“Macho King” Randy Savage & Sensational Queen Sherri (with Brother Love) vs. Dusty Rhodes & Sapphire (with Miss. Elizabeth)
Des Moines, IA • July 17, 1990
“Macho King” Randy Savage vs. Koko B. Ware
Superstars • December 22, 1990
The Kingdom Of The Madness
Superstars • March 23, 1991
Snake Bitten
Reinstate!
Superstars • November 16, 1991
“Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper & Hacksaw Jim Duggan vs. Ric Flair, Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Undertaker
December 2, 1991
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. The Barbarian
Prime Time Wrestling • December 2, 1991
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Hulk Hogan vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Berzerker
Amarillo, TX • January 28, 1992
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts
Biloxi, MS • March 9, 1992
2-Time WWE Champion
April 8, 1992
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & The Undertaker vs. Ric Flair & The Berzerker
WWE on Tele5 • August 28, 1992
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Razor Ramon
Superstars [Italian Version] (Louisville, KY) • October 28, 1992
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Terrific” Terry Taylor
Prime Time Wrestling • December 14, 1992
DISC 3
Speaking From The Heart
A Catchy Tune
Music Video Outtakes
Ambassador
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Yokozuna
March to WrestleMania IX • March 28, 1993
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “The Narcissist” Lex Luger
Huntington, WV • June 15, 1993
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Mr. Hughes
Superstars (German Version) • September 13, 1993
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Mr. Perfect vs. Giant Gonzalez & Mr. Hughes
Lowell, MA • August 18, 1993
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Fatu
Poughkeepsie, NY • December 13, 1993
Snap Into WCW
Welcome to Atlanta
December 3, 1994
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Hulk Hogan vs. The Butcher & Kevin Sullivan
Clash of the Champions XXX • January 25, 1995
WCW United States Championship Tournament Second Round Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Stunning” Steve Austin
WCW Saturday Night • May 27, 1995
WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair
WCW Monday Nitro • December 25, 1995
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Kurasawa
WCW Pro • March 23, 1996
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Earl Robert Eaton
WCW Monday Nitro • April 15, 1996
A Diamond in the Rough
What’s His Name?
WCW Monday Nitro • March 31, 1997
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Curt Hennig
WCW Monday Nitro • August 11, 1997
“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Lex Luger
WCW Monday Nitro • December 22, 1997
Mixed Tag Team Match
“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Madusa vs. Ric Flair & Charles Robinson
WCW Monday Nitro • May 17, 1999
Forever Savage