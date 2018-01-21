Full Content Listing For New Samoa Joe DVD

Impact Wrestling recently released The Essential Samoa Joe Collection DVD. The new 9-hour compilation features a total of 23 matches from Joe’s decade-long tenure with TNA. Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the content listing:

Samoa Joe vs. Sonjay Dutt – Slammiversary 2005



Samoa Joe vs. Chris Sabin – No Surrender 2005



Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles, Super X Cup Tournament Finals – Sacrifice 2005



Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels, X Division Championship Match – Unbreakable 2005



Samoa Joe vs. Jushin Thunder Liger – Bound For Glory 2005



Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels, X Division Championship Match – Against All Odds 2006



Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle – Genesis 2006



Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle – Turning Point 2006



Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle, 30 Minute Iron Man Match – Final Resolution 2007



Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle, Six Sides of Steel for the World Heavyweight Championship – Lockdown 2008



Samoa Joe vs. Kaz vs. Scott Steiner, World Heavyweight Championship Match – Sacrifice 2008



Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage vs. Robert Roode vs. Booker T vs. Rhino, King of The Mountain Ladder Match for the World Heavyweight Championship – Slammiversary 2008



Samoa Joe vs. Booker T, World Heavyweight Championship Match – Victory Road 2008



Samoa Joe vs. Booker T, Six Sides of Steel with Weapons for the World Heavyweight Championship – Hard Justice 2008



Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage vs. Kurt Angle, World Heavyweight Championship Match – No Surrender 2008



Samoa Joe, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels vs. Kurt Angle, Scott Steiner, Booker T and Kevin Nash, Lethal Lockdown Match – Lockdown 2009



Samoa Joe vs. Kevin Nash – Sacrifice 2009



Samoa Joe vs. Mick Foley vs. Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Jarrett vs. AJ Styles, King of The Mountain Ladder Match for the World Heavyweight Championship – Slammiversary 2009



Samoa Joe vs. Homicide, X Division Championship Match – Hard Justice 2009



Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels, X Division Championship Match – No Surrender 2009



Samoa Joe and Jeff Jarrett vs. Kevin Nash and Sting – No Surrender 2010



Samoa Joe vs. Low-Ki, X Division Championship Match – Hard Justice 2014



Samoa Joe vs. Low-Ki vs. Kaz Hayashi, X Division Championship Match – Bound For Glory 2014