Full Content Listing For New Shield DVD

WWE will be releasing “The Shield: Justice for All” DVD this coming July. Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the content listing:

DISC 1
Ours for the Taking

Won’t Be Set Up to Fail

United States Championship Match
John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose
RAW • March 30, 2015

Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens
TLC • December 13, 2015

Old School

WWE Championship Match
Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose
Roadblock • March 12, 2016

Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Dean Ambrose vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Cesaro vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016

A Feeling of Relief

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
Battleground • July 24, 2016

Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
SmackDown Live • January 3, 2017

A Reluctant Reunion

RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
No Mercy • September 24, 2017

Always Down For A Six Man Tag
DISC 2
Injection of Energy

WWE Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016

Unsanctioned Match
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

Release The Hounds

The Shield vs. The New Day
Survivor Series • November 19, 2017

Gauntlet Match
Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena, & Elias
RAW • February 19, 2018

The Ultimate Goal

Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
WrestleMania 34 • April 8, 2018
DISC 3
Infiltrating the System

WWE Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose
Survivor Series • November 22, 2015

WWE Championship Match
Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • December 14, 2015

It All Felt Perfect

WWE Championship Match
Triple H vs. Roman Reigns
WrestleMania 32 • April 3, 2016

No Holds Barred Match
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

Dream Opponent

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
No Mercy • September 24, 2017
Deeply In Love
Steel Cage Match for the Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
Greatest Royal Rumble • April 27, 2018

