Full Content Listing For New Shield DVD

WWE will be releasing “The Shield: Justice for All” DVD this coming July. Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the content listing:

DISC 1

Ours for the Taking

Won’t Be Set Up to Fail

United States Championship Match

John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose

RAW • March 30, 2015

Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens

TLC • December 13, 2015

Old School

WWE Championship Match

Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose

Roadblock • March 12, 2016

Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Cesaro vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016

A Feeling of Relief

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Battleground • July 24, 2016

Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

SmackDown Live • January 3, 2017

A Reluctant Reunion

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

No Mercy • September 24, 2017

Always Down For A Six Man Tag

DISC 2

Injection of Energy

WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016

Unsanctioned Match

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

Release The Hounds

The Shield vs. The New Day

Survivor Series • November 19, 2017

Gauntlet Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena, & Elias

RAW • February 19, 2018

The Ultimate Goal

Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WrestleMania 34 • April 8, 2018

DISC 3

Infiltrating the System

WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose

Survivor Series • November 22, 2015

WWE Championship Match

Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns

RAW • December 14, 2015

It All Felt Perfect

WWE Championship Match

Triple H vs. Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 32 • April 3, 2016

No Holds Barred Match

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

Dream Opponent

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

No Mercy • September 24, 2017

Deeply In Love

Steel Cage Match for the Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Greatest Royal Rumble • April 27, 2018