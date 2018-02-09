Full Content Listing For WWE Raw 25th Anniversary DVD

WWE is planning to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Raw will a new DVD that will hit stores beginning April 3rd, 2018.



WWE will be formatting this one as a presentation of both the 25th Anniversary episode from January and a compilation of Raw’s biggest matches and moments. Here is the content listing, courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network:

DISC 1

RAW 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

(Brooklyn, NY and New York City, NY • January 22, 2018)



Where It All Began

The McMahon Family is Confronted by The Rattlesnake

8-Woman Tag Team Match:

Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James vs. Nia Jax, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, & Alicia Fox

Kurt Angle Gets Some Unlikely Visitors

The Undertaker Returns to Sacred Ground

High Stakes with APA

Honoring General Managers

Intercontinental Championship Match:

Roman Reigns vs. The Miz

Ballin’ with APA

The Peep Show with Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan

Dueling Women’s Champions

Losing Money with APA

Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy

Honoring Female Superstars

Elias Makes The List!

John Cena Walks with Elias

No Cheaters Allowed with APA

Mark Henry Catches Up with The Godfather

Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Gene Okerlund Interviews AJ Styles

A Super-Sized D-X Reunion!

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival

Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, & Kane Collide!

EXTRAS



Don’t Patronize The Miz

Legends Take Manhattan

DISC 2

RAW 25 PRE-SHOW



Live from New York, it’s RAW 25!

The APA is Back

Stone Cold Steve Austin Returns

Eric Bischoff Joins the Panel

The New Day is at RAW 25

Favorite RAW Moments

A Beast, Machine, and Monster Among Men

TOP 25 MOMENTS IN RAW HISTORY



(WARNING: RANKING SPOILERS AHEAD)



#25 – Mae Young’s Great Ride

#24 – The Greatest Upset Ever

#23 – Hell Freezes Over

#22 – Here Comes the Money

#21 – Baddest Man on the Planet

#20 – This is Your Life, Rock!

#19 – Wedding Crasher

#18 – Festival of Friendship

#17 – Goodbye Edge

DISC 3

TOP 25 MOMENTS IN RAW HISTORY (cont.)



#16 – Silence is Deafening

#15 – Bedpan McMahon

#14 – The Prodigal Son Returns

#13 – Swan Tron

#12 – DX Invasion

#11 – The Beast is Back

#10 – #1 Draft Pick

#9 – Mankind Did It!

#8 – Women’s Evolution Begins

#7 – Betrayal of Brotherhood

#6 – Big Dog’s Yard

#5 – Austin Stuns McMahon

#4 – Break The Walls Down

#3 – Occupy RAW

#2 – Punk Bomb

#1 – Stone Cold Beer Truck