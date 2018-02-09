Full Content Listing For WWE Raw 25th Anniversary DVD

WWE is planning to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Raw will a new DVD that will hit stores beginning April 3rd, 2018.
WWE will be formatting this one as a presentation of both the 25th Anniversary episode from January and a compilation of Raw’s biggest matches and moments. Here is the content listing, courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network:
DISC 1
RAW 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
(Brooklyn, NY and New York City, NY • January 22, 2018)
Where It All Began
The McMahon Family is Confronted by The Rattlesnake
8-Woman Tag Team Match:
Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James vs. Nia Jax, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, & Alicia Fox
Kurt Angle Gets Some Unlikely Visitors
The Undertaker Returns to Sacred Ground
High Stakes with APA
Honoring General Managers
Intercontinental Championship Match:
Roman Reigns vs. The Miz
Ballin’ with APA
The Peep Show with Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan
Dueling Women’s Champions
Losing Money with APA
Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy
Honoring Female Superstars
Elias Makes The List!
John Cena Walks with Elias
No Cheaters Allowed with APA
Mark Henry Catches Up with The Godfather
Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno
Gene Okerlund Interviews AJ Styles
A Super-Sized D-X Reunion!
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival
Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, & Kane Collide!
EXTRAS
Don’t Patronize The Miz
Legends Take Manhattan
DISC 2
RAW 25 PRE-SHOW
Live from New York, it’s RAW 25!
The APA is Back
Stone Cold Steve Austin Returns
Eric Bischoff Joins the Panel
The New Day is at RAW 25
Favorite RAW Moments
A Beast, Machine, and Monster Among Men
TOP 25 MOMENTS IN RAW HISTORY
(WARNING: RANKING SPOILERS AHEAD)
#25 – Mae Young’s Great Ride
#24 – The Greatest Upset Ever
#23 – Hell Freezes Over
#22 – Here Comes the Money
#21 – Baddest Man on the Planet
#20 – This is Your Life, Rock!
#19 – Wedding Crasher
#18 – Festival of Friendship
#17 – Goodbye Edge
DISC 3
TOP 25 MOMENTS IN RAW HISTORY (cont.)
#16 – Silence is Deafening
#15 – Bedpan McMahon
#14 – The Prodigal Son Returns
#13 – Swan Tron
#12 – DX Invasion
#11 – The Beast is Back
#10 – #1 Draft Pick
#9 – Mankind Did It!
#8 – Women’s Evolution Begins
#7 – Betrayal of Brotherhood
#6 – Big Dog’s Yard
#5 – Austin Stuns McMahon
#4 – Break The Walls Down
#3 – Occupy RAW
#2 – Punk Bomb
#1 – Stone Cold Beer Truck