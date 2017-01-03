Full Content Listing For WWE’s “Best Of The 2000s” DVD Set, WWE Hall Of Famer Hosting
Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the full content listing for WWE’s “Best of The 2000s” DVD set that comes out on April 25th. The four-disc set is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
DISC 1
The Countdown Begins
Mick and the Certified G’s
Street Fight for the WWE Championship
Triple H vs. Cactus Jack
Royal Rumble • January 23, 2000
TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz
SummerSlam • August 27, 2000
Three Stages of Hell Match
Triple H vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
No Way Out • February 25, 2001
The Greatest WrestleMania of All Time
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
WrestleMania X-Seven • April 1, 2001
WCW Championship Match
Booker T vs. The Rock
SummerSlam • August 19, 2001
DISC 2
Icon vs. Icon
Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock
WrestleMania X-8 • March 17, 2002
Y2J Meets HBK
Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003
Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship
Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar
SmackDown! • September 18, 2003
The Hardcore Legend vs. The Legend Killer
No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley
Backlash • April 18, 2004
DISC 3
Mick and The Queen
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Trish Stratus vs. Lita
RAW • December 6, 2004
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle
WrestleMania 21 • April 3, 2005
Entering Hell
Hell in a Cell Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
Batista vs. Triple H
Vengeance • June 26, 2005
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker
No Way Out • February 19, 2006
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Edge vs. John Cena
Unforgiven • September 17, 2006
DISC 4
Mick and The Hugger
John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels
RAW • April 23, 2007
Edge vs. Randy Orton
RAW • April 30, 2007
WWE Championship Match
Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy
No Mercy • October 5, 2008
Greatest Of All Time
Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker
WrestleMania XXV • April 5, 2009
WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Mask Match
Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio
The Bash • June 28, 2009
And That’s Final!