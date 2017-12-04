Full Content Listing For WWE’s “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD

Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the full content listing for WWE’s “Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story” that comes out on July 3rd. You can see a sneak peek of the release above and you can pre-order it via Amazon at this link.

DISC 1:

DOCUMENTARY:

My Journey

Maybe I could be a wrestler?

A Moment that Switched Our Lives Entirely

Mr. Wrestling

Turning Point

The Top Guy

WWE Tryout

NXT

WWE Debut

WrestleMania 32

All For Family

Payback

WWE Universal Championship Match

The Kevin Owens Show

DISC 2:

SPECIAL FEATURES:

WWE Tryout Match?

IWS

Steve Corino

Reflections in Brooklyn

No Singlet

The Name Kevin Owens

Six Months

WWE Debut

Grandfathers

Superstar Ink

Unfiltered

Teaser # 1

Teaser # 2

MATCHES:

Kevin Owens vs. CJ Parker

NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution • December 11, 2014

NXT Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

NXT TakeOver: Rival • February 11, 2015

Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn

San Jose, CA • March 27, 2015

Kevin Owens WWE Debut

RAW • May 18, 2015

Kevin Owens vs. John Cena

Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015

Intercontinental Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Ryback

Night of Champions • September 20, 2015

DISC 3:

Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose

Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

Main Event • April 12, 2016

Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose

Paris, France • April 22, 2016

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Battleground • July 24, 2016

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass

RAW • August 29, 2016

Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Hell in a Cell • October 30, 2016

United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:

NXT Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville

NXT • February 18, 2015

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Payback • May 1, 2016

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

RAW • September 12, 2016

No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • November 21, 2016