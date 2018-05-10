Full Details On Impact Wrestling’s Seminar This Friday

The following was sent to us:

This Friday presents a unique opportunity for anyone looking to “make it” in Pro Wrestling. IMPACT Wrestling and RISE Wrestling present, “Lights, Camera,Action!” A seminar with some of the brilliant minds behind IMPACT Wrestling.



Join IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Jimmy Jacobs, former X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling Scott D’Amore for this education!

You will have all day to pick their brains, ask questions, get tips on how to improve your career, your persona on-camera and have them see what you have on Friday. Registration is still open and all information can be found at RISE-Wrestling.Com.



We are also bringing our Twitch IRL Camera with us to Pittsburgh! Join Josh Mathews on Friday as we get an inside look at the seminar and talk to everyone taking part in this unique learning experience! It all gets started on Friday!



Athletes from all over the world are looking forward to this chance.

It is going to be a great weekend in Pittsburgh with RISE, IMPACT Wrestling and you can see it all LIVE on Twitch!

*We won’t be showing the matches on Saturday on our Twitch stream, you will have access to behind the scenes events taking place.