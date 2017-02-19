Full Details On Upcoming Impact Wrestling Tapings

TNA issued the following press release:

IMPACT WRESTLING RETURNS TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS

March 2-5 for LIVE TV TAPINGS

WHAT:

Be part of the adrenaline-pumping action March 2-5 as the Stars and Knockouts of IMPACT WRESTLING return to Soundstage 21 on the backlot at Universal Studios, Florida for seven days of televised events, including the LIVE broadcast of IMPACT WRESTLING on Thursday, March 2, airing at 8/7c on Pop TV!

WHEN:

March 2-5, 2017

Thursday, March 2

Event starts at 6 p.m. ET

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 3

Event starts at 6 p.m. ET

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 4

Matinee

Event starts at 1 p.m. ET

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. ET

Evening show

Event starts at 6 p.m. ET

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 5

Event starts at 6 p.m. ET

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET

*Times are subject to change. Updates on any changes can be found at impactwrestling.com and on all of IMPACT’s social media channels @IMPACTWRESTLING

WHERE:

Soundstage 21, located on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

TICKETS:

Admission to the event is complimentary.

VIP EXPERIENCE:

A limited number of VIP Experiences are available for $99 at ShopTNA.com

The ultimate VIP Experience includes:

-Priority seating to the LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING broadcast and all other TNA events inside Soundstage 21 at Universal Studios, Florida.

-A special VIP credential

-A commemorative event 11×17 poster

-A nightly meet-and-greet photo and autograph session with a select IMPACT WRESTLING Star or Knockout

Questions about our VIP experience?

Contact: Amy Zack (azack@tnawrestling.com)

WHO:

IMPACT WRESTLING features a diverse roster of professional athletes and entertainers including Jeff and Matt Hardy, Ethan Carter III (EC3), Bobby Lashley, Drew Galloway, James Storm, The Miracle Mike Bennett, Moose, the best female wrestlers in the world – the Knockouts – featuring Gail Kim, Maria Kanellis Bennett, and Brandi Rhodes! You’ll also see the likes our no limits high-flying X-Division Stars like DJZ.