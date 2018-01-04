Full Details On WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards

It was announced on this week’s WWE NXT episode that the winners of the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards will be revealed at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. WWE issued the following:

Voting is now open for the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards

Voting is now open for the NXT Year-End Awards! Cast your vote now to determine the best of NXT from 2017.



There are nine different categories for the NXT Universe to vote on, exclusively on Twitter. In order for a vote to be official, you must include BOTH of the following in your tweet: (1) the hashtag of the category, and (2) the hashtag of the nominee you are voting for. Please limit your votes to one category/nominee per tweet.



The winners of each category will be announced the night of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, on the award-winning WWE Network and across all digital platforms.



The categories and nominees for each category are as follows:



NXT TakeOver of the Year



#NXTAwardTakeOver



#SanAntonio



#Orlando



#BrooklynIII



#Chicago



#WarGames



NXT Female Competitor of the Year Award



#NXTAwardFemale



#Asuka



#EmberMoon



#NikkiCross



#RubyRiott



#IconicDuo — Billie Kay & Peyton Royce



NXT Male Competitor of the Year Award



#NXTAwardMale



#BobbyRoode



#DrewMcIntyre



#AleisterBlack



#AndradeAlmas



#RoderickStrong



Overall NXT Competitor of the Year Award



#NXTAwardOverall



#BobbyRoode



#DrewMcIntyre



#AleisterBlack



#AndradeAlmas



#RoderickStrong



#Asuka



#EmberMoon



#NikkiCross



#RubyRiott



#IconicDuo — Billie Kay & Peyton Royce



NXT Tag Team of the Year Award



#NXTAwardTagTeam



#AuthorsOfPain



#SAnitY



#TheRevival



#DIY



#UndisputedERA — Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly



NXT Breakout Star of the Year Award



#NXTAwardBreakoutStar



#AleisterBlack



#AndradeAlmasZelinaVega



#UndisputedERA



#SonyaDeville



#RubyRiott



#VelveteenDream



#LarsSullivan



Future Star of NXT Award



#NXTAwardFutureStar



#StreetProfits



#HeavyMachinery



#ShaynaBaszler



#KairiSane



#FabianAichner



#CezarBononi



#LioRush



#BiancaBelair



#LaceyEvans



NXT Match of the Year Award



#NXTAwardMatch



#GarganoVsAlmas — Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (TakeOver: Brooklyn III)



#AsukaVsMoon — Asuka vs. Ember Moon (NXT Women’s Championship Match, TakeOver: Brooklyn III)



#McIntyreVsAlmas — Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: WarGames)



#DIYVsRevivalVsAOP — #DIY vs. The Revival vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination Match, TakeOver: Orlando)



#BateVsDunne — Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (WWE U.K. Championship Match, TakeOver: Chicago)



#WarGamesMatch — SAnitY vs. Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. Undisputed ERA (TakeOver: WarGames)



#AsukaVsCross — Asuka vs. Nikki Cross (NXT Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match, NXT TV, June 28, 2017)



#DIYVsAOP — #DIY vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, TakeOver: Chicago)



#StrongVsRoode — Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode (NXT Championship Match, NXT TV, July 5, 2017)



#WomensBattleRoyal — NXT Women’s Championship Qualifying Battle Royal (NXT TV, Oct. 25, 2017)



#BlackVsDream — Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream (TakeOver: WarGames)



#GarganoVsOhno — Johnny Gargano vs. Kassius Ohno (NXT TV, Dec. 6, 2017)



NXT Rivalry of the Year Award



#NXTAwardRivalry



#NakamuraRoode — Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode



#MoonAsuka — Ember Moon vs. Asuka



#BateDunne — Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne



#SAnitYUndisputed — SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA



#BlackDream — Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream



#OhnoItami — Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami



#DIYAOP — #DIY vs. Authors of Pain