Full Lineup For PWG’s Time Is A Flat Circle Event

PWG has announced the full card for their next event, which is titled Time is a Flat Circle.
The show will be headlined by Chuck Taylor defending his PWG World title against Keith Lee. In the co-main event, Matt Riddle will take on Zack Sabre Jr
The event is slated to take place on Friday, March 23rd. Here is the full card:
Chuck Taylor vs. Keith Lee for the PWG World title
Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks
Desmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. Flamita & Bandido
Jeff Cobb vs. Jonah Rock
Brody King vs. Jake Atlas vs. Eli Everfly vs. Douglas James
Rey Horus vs. Joey Janela