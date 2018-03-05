Full Lineup For PWG’s Time Is A Flat Circle Event

PWG has announced the full card for their next event, which is titled Time is a Flat Circle.

The show will be headlined by Chuck Taylor defending his PWG World title against Keith Lee. In the co-main event, Matt Riddle will take on Zack Sabre Jr

The event is slated to take place on Friday, March 23rd. Here is the full card:

Chuck Taylor vs. Keith Lee for the PWG World title

Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks

Desmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. Flamita & Bandido

Jeff Cobb vs. Jonah Rock

Brody King vs. Jake Atlas vs. Eli Everfly vs. Douglas James

Rey Horus vs. Joey Janela