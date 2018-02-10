Full Lineup For Tonight’s CZW Ninetween Event

The following was sent to us:

CZW “19” Anniversary Event, “Greetings From Asbury Park”, More!



CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling celebrates with “Nineteen”, an anniversary celebration “Like Nothing Else” on Saturday, February 10 at The Colossal Sports Academy in The Coliseum at 333 Preston Ave in Voorhees, NJ with an 8 pm bell time!



So far announced:

– CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix vs. OI4K (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist)

– CZW Wired champion MJF vs. Alex Colon

– Ultraviolent Dog Collar Match: Ace Romero vs. Greg Excellent w/ Chrissy Rivera

– Joe Gacy vs. Anthony Gangone

– Joey Janela vs. Brandon Kirk

– Scramble to enter “Best of the Best” on 4/14: Dan Barry vs. John Silver vs. Alex Reynolds vs. Alexander James vs. Tyler Murphy

– Combat Zone Battle Royal to become #1 contender to the CZW World Heavyweight Title

– More to be added soon, including a Hall of Fame entry!



Tickets available for “Nineteen” at czwtickets.tickeyfly.com and, day of, at the door.



Then, see CZW “Greetings From Asbury Park” on Friday, February 23 at House of Independents, 572 Cookman Ave in Asbury Park, NJ at 8 pm!



Tickets available for “Greetings” at HouseOfIndependents.com.



Announcements are also being made for “Welcome to Combat Zone” on Saturday, April 7 in New Orleans during Wrestlecon.com. Visit CZWrestling.com for all the latest and get tickets at WrestleCon.com.



Follow CZW: Twitter.com/combatzone – Facebook.com/officialczw – Instagram.com/combatzone