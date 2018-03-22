Full Lineups For Upcoming WWE UK Tour

Here are the post-WrestleMania cards for the upcoming WWE’s UK tour:

Raw brand

– Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

– Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor for the IC Championship

– Braun Strowman vs. Elias

– Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar for the RAW Tag Team Championships

– Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship

– Asuka vs. Nia Jax

– Gallows, Anderson, and Goldust vs. The Revival and Curt Hawkins

– Also advertised are Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Jason Jordan, Paige, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Rhyno and Heath Slater.

SmackDown brand

– AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship

– Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal for the US Championship

– The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

– Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

– The New Day vs. Rusev Day

– Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin

– Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Lana

– Breezango and Zack Ryder vs. Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable and Mojo Rawley

– Aleister Black vs. Alexander Wolfe

– Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs James Drake, Sam Gradwell and Dan Maloney in Liverpool on 5/16.

– Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs Joseph Conners, Tyson T Bone and Saxon Huxley in Newcastle on 5/17.

– Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs Joseph Conners, James Drake and Sam Gradwell in Sheffield on 5/18.