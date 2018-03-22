Full Lineups For Upcoming WWE UK Tour

Here are the post-WrestleMania cards for the upcoming WWE’s UK tour:
Raw brand
– Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
– Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor for the IC Championship
– Braun Strowman vs. Elias
– Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar for the RAW Tag Team Championships
– Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship
– Asuka vs. Nia Jax
– Gallows, Anderson, and Goldust vs. The Revival and Curt Hawkins
– Also advertised are Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Jason Jordan, Paige, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Rhyno and Heath Slater.
SmackDown brand
– AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship
– Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal for the US Championship
– The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
– Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
– The New Day vs. Rusev Day
– Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin
– Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Lana
– Breezango and Zack Ryder vs. Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable and Mojo Rawley
– Aleister Black vs. Alexander Wolfe
– Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs James Drake, Sam Gradwell and Dan Maloney in Liverpool on 5/16.
– Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs Joseph Conners, Tyson T Bone and Saxon Huxley in Newcastle on 5/17.
– Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs Joseph Conners, James Drake and Sam Gradwell in Sheffield on 5/18.