Full List Of Greatest Royal Rumble Entrants – Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle & More Appear

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Braun Strowman won the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match, which ended up serving as the headliner. He got a trophy and a championship as a reward for winning the match. It came down to Strowman, Cass, and Bryan as the final three stars.
Here is a list of entrants for this match:
#1 – Daniel Bryan
#2 – Dolph Ziggler
#3 – Sin Cara
#4 – Curtis Axel
#5 – Mark Henry
#6 – Mike Kanellis
#7 – Mike Kanellis
#8 – Viktor
#9 – Kofi Kingston
#10 – Tony Nese
#11 – Dash Wilder
#12 – Hornswoggle
#13 – Primo
#14 – Xavier Woods
#15 – Bo Dallas
#16 – Kurt Angle
#17 – Scott Dawson
#18 – Goldust
#19 – Konnor
#20 – Elias
#21 – Luke Gallows
#22 – Rhyno
#23 – Drew Gulak
#24 – Tucker Knight
#25 – Bobby Roode
#26 – Fandango
#27 – Chad Gable
#28 – Rey Mysterio
#29 – Mojo Rawley
#30 – Tyler Breeze
#31 – Big E
#32 – Karl Anderson
#33 – Apollo Crews
#34 – Roderick Strong
#35 – Randy Orton
#36 – Heath Slater
#37 – Babatunde
#38 – Baron Corbin
#39 – Titus O’Neil
#40 – Dan Matha
#41 – Braun Strowman
#42 – Tye Dillinger
#43 – Curt Hawkins
#44 – Bobby Lashley
#45 – The Great Khali
#46 – Kevin Owens
#47 – Shane McMahon
#48 – Shelton Benjamin
#49 – Big Cass
#50 – Chris Jericho