Full List Of Greatest Royal Rumble Entrants – Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle & More Appear

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Braun Strowman won the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match, which ended up serving as the headliner. He got a trophy and a championship as a reward for winning the match. It came down to Strowman, Cass, and Bryan as the final three stars.

Here is a list of entrants for this match:

#1 – Daniel Bryan

#2 – Dolph Ziggler

#3 – Sin Cara

#4 – Curtis Axel

#5 – Mark Henry

#6 – Mike Kanellis

#7 – Mike Kanellis

#8 – Viktor

#9 – Kofi Kingston

#10 – Tony Nese

#11 – Dash Wilder

#12 – Hornswoggle

#13 – Primo

#14 – Xavier Woods

#15 – Bo Dallas

#16 – Kurt Angle

#17 – Scott Dawson

#18 – Goldust

#19 – Konnor

#20 – Elias

#21 – Luke Gallows

#22 – Rhyno

#23 – Drew Gulak

#24 – Tucker Knight

#25 – Bobby Roode

#26 – Fandango

#27 – Chad Gable

#28 – Rey Mysterio

#29 – Mojo Rawley

#30 – Tyler Breeze

#31 – Big E

#32 – Karl Anderson

#33 – Apollo Crews

#34 – Roderick Strong

#35 – Randy Orton

#36 – Heath Slater

#37 – Babatunde

#38 – Baron Corbin

#39 – Titus O’Neil

#40 – Dan Matha

#41 – Braun Strowman

#42 – Tye Dillinger

#43 – Curt Hawkins

#44 – Bobby Lashley

#45 – The Great Khali

#46 – Kevin Owens

#47 – Shane McMahon

#48 – Shelton Benjamin

#49 – Big Cass

#50 – Chris Jericho