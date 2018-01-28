Full List Of Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network, Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble Match by beating out John Cena, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns in the final four.
Here is a list of entrants for this match:
- Rusev
- Finn Balor
- Rhyno
- Baron Corbin
- Heath Slater
- Elias
- Andrade Almas
- Bray Wyatt
- Big E
- Sami Zayn (replaced Tye Dillinger)
- Sheamus
- Xavier Woods
- Apollo Crews
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Cesaro
- Kofi Kingston
- Jinder Mahal
- Seth Rollins
- Matt Hardy
- John Cena
- The Hurricane
- Aiden English
- Adam Cole
- Randy Orton
- Titus O’Neil
- The Miz
- Rey Mysterio
- Roman Reigns
- Goldust
- Dolph Ziggler