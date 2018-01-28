Full List Of Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network, Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble Match by beating out John Cena, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns in the final four.

Here is a list of entrants for this match:

  1. Rusev
  2. Finn Balor
  3. Rhyno
  4. Baron Corbin
  5. Heath Slater
  6. Elias
  7. Andrade Almas
  8. Bray Wyatt
  9. Big E
  10. Sami Zayn (replaced Tye Dillinger)
  11. Sheamus
  12. Xavier Woods
  13. Apollo Crews
  14. Shinsuke Nakamura
  15. Cesaro
  16. Kofi Kingston
  17. Jinder Mahal
  18. Seth Rollins
  19. Matt Hardy
  20. John Cena
  21. The Hurricane
  22. Aiden English
  23. Adam Cole
  24. Randy Orton
  25. Titus O’Neil
  26. The Miz
  27. Rey Mysterio
  28. Roman Reigns
  29. Goldust
  30. Dolph Ziggler

