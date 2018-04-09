Full Recap Of Post-WrestleMania Conference Call

Here are the highlights from WWE’s post-WrestleMania 34 conference call that was held on Monday:

– The conference call opens with George Barrios welcoming everyone to the call. He said that WrestleMania 34 was a huge success and that it was a big driver of subscribers and that WWE Network now had over two million subscribers.

– The streaming service reached a record 2.12 million total subscribers following last night’s WrestleMania. This is a 9% increase from April 3, 2017, the day after WrestleMania last year. WrestleMania broke the record for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest grossing entertainment event at $14.1 million with a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans.

– Now, it’s to the Q&A part of the call. They were moving quickly through this. When asked about the international – domestic split for WWE Network subs, Barrios wouldn’t say but did note that those numbers will be released in the actual Q1 period end conference call later this month.

– When asked about the recent controversy with Facebook and if it will affect their partnership going forward, Barrios said that they had been happy with the relationship and the Mixed Match Challenge. He noted that their fans are used to watching content on the platform. The recent controversy with Facebook doesn’t impact WWE.

– When asked about the impact of their TV deal in Saudi Arabia and if that’s the template for long TV contracts going forward. Barrios said that WWE has been talking about how in different areas of the world they have different ways to consume their content whether that be traditional TV, social, and digital. WWE believes that digital is the future. It was noted that 80% of their online video is viewed outside the U.S.

– Michelle Wilson mentions PPVs will be dual brand going forward, to help improve subscriber retention.

– Barrios said they believe there is an opportunity to tier the WWE Network. He said they don’t have a launch date yet, but stay tuned “because it’s coming sooner rather than later.”

– When asked about the Conor McGregor controversy and if it will be a negative for UFC for TV rights, which in turn is a positive for WWE. Barrios said they focus on their end and have no comment on UFC and their talent.