Full Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 33 (Possible Spoilers)

Here is the current rumored WWE WrestleMania 33 card assuming that Seth Rollins will be on the show. As previously reported, Rollins is only expected to be out of action for 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during Monday’s episode of RAW.

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal