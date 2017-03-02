Full Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 33 (Possible Spoilers)
Here is the current rumored WWE WrestleMania 33 card assuming that Seth Rollins will be on the show. As previously reported, Rollins is only expected to be out of action for 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during Monday’s episode of RAW.
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal