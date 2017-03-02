wrestlemania33b

Full Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 33 (Possible Spoilers)

Published On 02/03/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Here is the current rumored WWE WrestleMania 33 card assuming that Seth Rollins will be on the show. As previously reported, Rollins is only expected to be out of action for 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during Monday’s episode of RAW.

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.