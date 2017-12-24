Full Schedule Of Royal Rumble Weekend Events

Here is the complete schedule of events in Philadelphia over Royal Rumble weekend:

Friday 1/26/18

House of Hardcore at the 2300 Arena. 8 PM Belltime.

Saturday 1/27/18

Icons of Wrestling convention Day One at the 2300 Arena – 10 AM Doors.

Beyond Wrestling matinee at CHIKARA Wrestlefactory.

WWE NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena

Sunday 1/28/18

Icons of Wrestling convention Day Two at the 2300 Arena – 10 AM Doors.

CHIKARA Season 19 Season Opener at the WrestleFactory in Philadelphia, PA – 2 PM Belltime.

Jim Ross Slobberknocker Live in Philadelphia – details to be announced.

2018 Royal Rumble Wells Fargo Arena

Monday 1/29/18

WWE Monday Night Raw Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday 1/30

Smackdown Live at Wells Fargo Arena