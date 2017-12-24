Full Schedule Of Royal Rumble Weekend Events

Here is the complete schedule of events in Philadelphia over Royal Rumble weekend:
Friday 1/26/18
House of Hardcore at the 2300 Arena. 8 PM Belltime.
Saturday 1/27/18
Icons of Wrestling convention Day One at the 2300 Arena – 10 AM Doors.
Beyond Wrestling matinee at CHIKARA Wrestlefactory.
WWE NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena
Sunday 1/28/18
Icons of Wrestling convention Day Two at the 2300 Arena – 10 AM Doors.
CHIKARA Season 19 Season Opener at the WrestleFactory in Philadelphia, PA – 2 PM Belltime.
Jim Ross Slobberknocker Live in Philadelphia – details to be announced.
2018 Royal Rumble Wells Fargo Arena
Monday 1/29/18
WWE Monday Night Raw Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday 1/30
Smackdown Live at Wells Fargo Arena