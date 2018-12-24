Full WWE RAW Spoilers For Tonight

Due to the holidays, Raw won’t air live tonight. Following last week’s Raw broadcast from Sacramento, California, WWE taped tonight’s show. Here are the spoiler results.

— Elias defeated Bobby Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Elias scored the win after using a violin and smashes it on Lashley. At one point during the match, Elias opened a box filled with Legos and Lashley took a bump on them. Elias poured eggnog on Lio Rush after the match was over.

— Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Revival to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship

— Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match

Balor won after hitting Ziggler with the coup de grace. McIntyre went to attack Balor once the match was over but was laid out by Ziggler.

— Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke and Mickie James

The Riott Squad came out after the match and attacked Banks, Bayley and Moon.

— Paul Heyman came out to talk about Brock Lesnar. He ended up singing a holiday song until Braun Strowman came out and said that he would beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

— Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda submitted Natalya with an armbar to retain.

— Heath Slater defeated Jinder Mahal via disqualification

The Singh Brothers interfered to end the match. Rhyno dressed as Santa arrived to make the save, goring Mahal.

— Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin

Rollins defeated Corbin with the curb stomp to close out the show.