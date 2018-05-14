Full WWE Raw Spoilers For Tonight (5/14/2018)

WWE taped tonight’s episode of Raw earlier today in London, England at the O2 Arena. Here are the spoilers for the show:

– Roman Reigns comes out to the ring to open the show and cuts a promo about Jinder Mahal. He issues a challenge to Jinder Mahal. This leads to Kurt Angle walking out and making Jinder vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley in a Money In the Bank qualifying match for later. Reigns wants to be in this match but turned down by Angle. Reigns promises to do what he needs to do to get revenge on Jinder. This led to Reigns going backstage where WWE caught footage of a brawl between Reigns and Jinder with officials breaking it up.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Kevin Owens.

– Kurt Angle made Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the Raw Tag Team Titles official for later in the show during a backstage interview.

– Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose and Baron Corbin to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

– Owens demanded that Angle give him a rematch against Rollins for the IC Title but Angle denied him.

– Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt retained the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

– Sami Zayn is in the ring cutting a promo about Bobby Lashley. This led to Lashley walking out to confront him. The segment ends with Zayn revealing that he’s bringing Lashley’s sister to Raw next week.

– Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James and Bayley to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

– Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor and Braun Strowman.

– Kevin Owens defeated Elias and Bobby Lashley to qualify for Money In the Bank. Elias performed before the match. Post-match, Elias joins Owens and Sami for a beatdown on Lashley until Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins makes the save.