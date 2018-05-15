Full WWE SmackDown Live Spoilers For Tonight (5/15/2018)

WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown earlier today in London, England at the O2 Arena. Here are the spoilers for the show:

– Renee Young brings out Daniel Bryan for an in-ring promo where the former WWE Champion talked about how disappointed he was to lose to Rusev last week. He noted that he’s happy to wrestle again and wants to be the top guy again. He vowed to become WWE Champion once again. This leads Big Cass to come out and said that he’s sick of hearing Bryan running his mouth, he may have fans fooled with his inspirational story. He noted that didn’t tap at Backlash because he was in pain. He brags about eliminating Bryan after his record-breaking run at Greatest Royal Rumble. He ended by saying Bryan should stay home and let Brie Bella wear the pants in the family. This led to a brawl until WWE officials broke it up.

– The New Day defeated The Bar. Now, The New Day will get to select a member to enter the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

– There was a backstage promo of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers inviting teams to come and play.

– There was a backstage segment with SmackDown GM Paige making Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose vs. Becky Lynch in a Money in the Bank qualifying match for later in the show.

– AJ Styles cut a backstage promo about tonight’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Ric Constantino.

– Carmella came out for her Royal Mellabration with a Palace Guard-type introducing her. She cut a heel promo on the crowd and told them to bow down to her. She runs down how she’s better than everybody in “not so Great Britain”, because “Mella is Money”. This leads to Paige coming out to announce Carmella opponent at MITB. The champ tries to claim she’s not working that show. Paige booked Asuka vs. Carmella for the show. This led to Asuka coming out and having a stare down with Carmella.

– There was a backstage segment with Renee Young interviewing Nakamura. She asks about his chances tonight, he says “what does chance mean?” He later stated that it’s a certainty he’ll win after he destroys AJ’s face with his knee.

– Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to earn a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

– There was a backstage segment with Samoa Joe trash-talking and setting up a match against Big Cass for next week.

– There was a backstage segment with The Iconics talking trash about Lana and saying Billie Kay will win the briefcase after beating Lana.

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated AJ Styles in a non-title match to earn the right to pick the stipulation for their match at MITB. He did not reveal what match they would have.