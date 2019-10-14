Tyson Fury’s Promoter Not Pleased With Him Doing WWE Match

Tyson Fury’s manager Frank Warren was recently interviewed on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast and here are the highlights courtesy of TalkSport.com:

Not wanting Fury to risk his health working in WWE with a big rematch with Deontay Wilder on the table:

“What can you say? He went out there to watch it and the next minute he’s involved in it, it’s unbelievable. But that’s Tyson. He’s supposed to be taking a rest and taking it easy, but he’s decided that he wants to do this and he’s going to do it… No he didn’t [discuss it with me]. He’s done it and we’ve discussed it afterwards. I’d be a liar if I said I was pleased with it, I’d prefer him not to do it but he’s doing it.”

Fury possibly getting injured in his WWE match:

“Listen, I’ve seen WWE fighters get cuts, it’s the nature of contact sports. It could happen but I hope it doesn’t. I’d prefer he didn’t do it because it could jeopardize his boxing career. But he’s doing it and he’s his own man. In some ways I suppose it’s keeping him focussed and keeping fit and well. It’s not like he’s a baby, he’s 30 years of age.”