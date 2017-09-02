Future Of Legends With JBL, DVDs Re-Released, Video From New WWE Valentine’s Day Shoot

– Below is behind-the-scenes video of WWE’s new Valentine’s Day shoot with Nikki Bella, Naomi, Maryse and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss:

– WWE re-released the 2015 “Owen: Hart of Gold” DVD on Owen Hart as a single-disc documentary-only feature this week, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. “Greatest Wrestling Factions” and “Destruction of The Shield” were also re-released to fans in the United States this week with the same format.

– JBL indicated on Twitter that his “Legends with JBL” WWE Network series may be over. A new episode with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen recently premiered and JBL noted on Twitter that he still has an episode with Jimmy Hart that has to air. He tweeted the following in response to a fan: