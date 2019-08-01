Future WWE Brand Split Plans, SmackDown Events Canceled

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE is planning to take the brand split more seriously again in October once Smackdown moves to FOX. Meltzer added that “part of it is that Raw under [Paul] Heyman and Smackdown under [Eric] Bischoff will be made legit separate brands with completely different storylines as opposed to storylines played out over both shows like it is now.”

While a few roster changes might take place, the belief is that the official rosters will remain largely the same.

– WWE has canceled this weekend’s Smackdown live events due to what is believed to be low ticket sales although WWE is citing “scheduling conflicts” as the official reason. The event that was scheduled for Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday reportedly had less than 1000 tickets sold.