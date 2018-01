PWinsider.com is reporting that Gabe Sapolsky is set to sign an official contract with the WWE and will be serving as a consultant for the sports entertainment company.

According to the report, Sapolsky will retain his position and responsibilities with WWNLive, which is the parent company of EVOLVE. It’s believed that this is seen as a growth in the relationship between WWE and WWN.

Sapolsky has been working with the WWE on a handshake deal as he has been helping out at NXT TV tapings.