Gail Kim Comments On Sasha Banks’ Situation With WWE

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Gail Kim commented on Sasha Banks reportedly being unhappy with WWE:

“I’m always on the talent side. I’ve been in a similar position but not that amount of time left on the contract. I quit with seven weeks left on my contract and they didn’t even want to let me out of that seven weeks.”

“If I wasn’t a valuable talent to them, it doesn’t even matter if I jump to another wrestling company. Because who was I to you? Nothing, right? I just thought it was a major control issue within them. I think the employees that are unhappy should be let out of their contracts.”