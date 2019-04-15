Gail Kim Has A Strong Opinion About Discrimination In WWE

In an interview with Ring The Belle, former WWE star Gail Kim spoke out about discrimination in WWE:

“I truly believe that, in [Vince McMahon’s] mind, he doesn’t think that someone of color could be his face of the company.”

“If you can connect to the audience in some way, you can be at the top.”

“When I see talented people [like Asuka and Kairi Sane] get hired, I do worry for them because I just know what kind of talent they have,” said Kim. “And I’m worried about the stereotypes in this business. In a lot of cases, a lot of the ethnic minorities [get] grouped together because [the WWE] doesn’t know what else to do.”