Gail Kim Talks About Sex Appeal In Wrestling

Gail Kim recently did a media call and was asked about if women in wrestling should be focused on athleticism or sex appeal:

“I’ve always said there’s always been room for both, it’s just a matter of doing it. It doesn’t have to be all wrestling or all sexy. As I’ve said, my first time in WWE there was such a great balance of that great women’s division on RAW with Trish, Victoria, Jazz, Molly, Ivory, and on the other side you saw Stacy Keibler and Torrie [Wilson] and Dawn [Marie], all of these girls who were fine with being in the ring, but maybe were not as passionate about the ‘pro-wrestling’ aspect of the business. Maybe they just liked to entertain more and I love that, but I know Scarlett can wrestle. I’m very sure that she’s open to that as well. I’d like to see a blend of it all, the fans would like to see it. There shouldn’t be any rules; I get it’s the Women’s Revolution, but girls can be just as confident and strong in that role as they are in wrestling.”