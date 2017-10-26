Gallows & Anderson Prank WWE 2K18 Players (Video), WWE Stars Channel Kane (Photos), Flashback Friday

– WWE Games posted this video of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson pranking unsuspecting WWE 2K18 players with commentary.

– As noted, this week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will have a Halloween Weekend theme. Below is the current schedule for the live stream:

* 3pm EST – RAW Flashback, 10/31/1994: The Undertaker and Paul Bearer join The King’s Court. Lex Luger battles Bob Backlund. Plus, King Kong Bundy, 123 Kid, and more in action.

* 4pm EST – SmackDown Flashback, 10/31/2014: On this Halloween episode, Dean Ambrose takes on Cesaro in a Trick or Street Fight. Plus, a Divas Halloween Costume Battle Royal, and more. (NEW)

* 5:30pm EST – RAW Flashback, 10/31/2016: Chris Jericho challenges Roman Reigns for the United States Title. Paul Heyman confronts Goldberg. Plus, Bayley, Enzo Amore, and more!

* 8pm EST – WCW Halloween Havoc 1989: Ric Flair and Sting battle The Great Muta and Terry Funk in a Thunderdome Cage Match with Bruno Sammartino serving as special guest referee!

* 11pm EST – The Undertaker’s Gravest Matches: Relive 25 years of the Undertaker’s most dangerous matches. Descend into the darkness, as The Dead Man battles caskets, flames and cells!

– The WWE website has a new photoshoot with female Superstars paying tribute to Kane. Below are shots of Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana. You can use the arrows on the Instagram embed to see additional photos.

Do more of what sets your soul on fire! 🔥🎃🔥 #20yearsofKane pic.twitter.com/72diCD66PK — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 26, 2017