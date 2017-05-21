Hideo Itami On Losing At WWE NXT Takeover, Johnny Gargano Ambulance Angle (Photo), Asuka Video

– Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka after retaining over Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross at the “Takeover: Chicago” event. Regarding what’s next, Asuka says nobody can stand toe-to-toe with her. Asuka laughs and says the title is hers.

– Hideo Itami tweeted the following after losing to NXT Champion Bobby Roode in the Takeover co-main event:

It's a still long way to the top.

But Sun will rise again. Thank you #NXTTakeOverChicago — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) May 21, 2017

– As noted, Takeover ended with Tommaso Ciampa’s turn on Johnny Gargano following their main event loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in the Ladder Match. WWE noted that Gargano was taken away to a local hospital via ambulance and posted this photo: